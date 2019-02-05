|
Charles "Chunky" Freeman III entered into rest January 29, 2019 in Augusta, GA.
Chunky was born November 20, 1949 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Peggy Davidson Freeman and Charles Freeman, Jr MD.
He graduated from the Academy of Richmond County in the class of 1968. He was a graduate from the University of Georgia where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
After beginning his career as banker and then a business broker, Chunky found his niche as a securities broker and investment counselor with Merrill Lynch. His career at Merrill Lynch took him to St. Simons Island, Ga, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla, Salt Lake City, Utah, and Augusta Ga where he was the manager.
Chunky is survived by his daughters Cynthia Reid Connor (Michael), Atlanta GA, Caroline Ruth Bozeman (Jay), Westport, CT and Candice Leigh Gardner (Truett), Tampa, Fla, 8 grandchildren, brother, Davidson Lee Freeman, MD (Gwen), Augusta, GA, several nephews and cousins.
His parents and his younger brother Albert Norvell "Skeete" Freeman preceded him in death.
A funeral service will be in the Historic Sparta Cemetery, Hamilton Street, Sparta, Georgia on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
May and Smith Funeral Home, Sandersville GA are in charge of the services.
