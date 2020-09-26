Charles Freeman "Chuck" Neikirk
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Charles "Chuck" Freeman Neikirk, 83, entered into rest September 23, 2020. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Neikirk was a native of Bucyrus, OH, a former resident of Carrollton, VA, and made North Augusta, SC his home for the past three months. He was the son of the late Karl Mason Neikirk and Arvilla Kipps Neikirk. Mr. Neikirk was a 1958 graduate of Ohio State University in Dairy Technology. He joined the United States Army where he served as a reporter for the Stars and Stripes. His career included plant manager for Safeway Ice Cream in Hampton, VA and he retired as plant manager for Marva Maid Dairy in Newport News, VA. For 10 years, he was a member of First Norfolk Baptist Church in Norfolk, VA. He enjoyed coaching youth sports, golfing, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Marilyn Neikirk; two sons, Kipp Neikirk, North Augusta, SC and David (Tracey) Neikirk, Lusby, MD; three grandchildren, Sophia Neikirk, Charles Neikirk and Alexandra Neikirk; and a sister, Shirley (Richard) Bellamy, of Delray Beach, FL.
Memorial Contributions in memory of Mr. Neikirk may be made to www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate
for Alzheimer's and Dementia research.
