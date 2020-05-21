|
|
Charles G. Crews
Grovetown, GA—Mr. Charles G. Crews entered into rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Crews was born in Carroll County, Georgia on January 8, 1929, the son of the late Alvin M. Crews, Sr. and Dura Estes Crews. He was a World War II veteran of the US Navy and a retired field engineer with IBM. Charles was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Evans, where he served in many service and leadership roles. He was especially proud to run the sound system for worship service for many years.
He was preceded on death by his parents and his brothers, Alvin M. Crews Jr., and Winford Crews.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen H. Crews, his children; David C. Crews (Ruth), Mark S. Crews (Windy) and Diane Shafer (Tom), his grandchildren; William C. Crews (Marie), Savannah E. Mundy (Matt), Caroline Crews, Steven Crews, Alexis Shafer, Christen Shafer and Thomas Shafer III. He is also survived by his great grandchildren; Piper E. Mundy, Elisabeth G. Mundy, Charlotte Mundy and Charles I. Crews, as well as his sisters; Eura C. Foster and Etha Warren and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid 19 pandemic, the services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to First Baptist Church of Evans, 515 North Belair Road, Evans, GA., 30809 or to Southeast Hospice, 1203 George C. Wilson Drive, Suite A, Augusta, Ga., 30909.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/22/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2020