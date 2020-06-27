Charles Greene
Augusta , GA—Mr. Charles Edgar Greene, retired Sergeant First Class (SFC) U.S. Army, went to be with the Lord on June 25, 2020. Mr. Greene was born in Watertown, NY. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved riding motorcycles, camping, and fishing.
Mr. Greene is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Greene; and brother, Denny Roop. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Sofie Greene; two children, Thomas Greene (Beverly) and Stephen Greene (Elizabeth Alexandra); Grandchildren, Thomas (Lani), Jason, Shawn, Hailey, Tabatha, Amber, Aurora, Jessie, and Mike; two great-grandchildren, Sadie and Declan; and three sisters, Pat, Jeanne, and Judy.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Tuesday, June 30th at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road Augusta, GA 30906. A private funeral service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Lumpkin Road Chapel. Friends are welcome to join the family at Hillcrest Memorial Park 2700 Deans Bridge Road Augusta, GA 30906 following the service.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.