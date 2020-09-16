Charles H. Bellmann
Evans, GA—Charles H. Bellmann, died on September 16th, 2020.
Charles was born in Mobile, Alabama. He served in the United State Navy during World War II and received the American Defense Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Medal, the Phillippine Liberation Medal, and the Victory Medal. After the war, he returned to Mobile where he graduated from Spring Hill College with a BSC Degree.
His career as a longtime community organization worker began with the Boy Scouts, then the United Way of Mobile, Al. and Augusta, GA. He also served as President of the Metro Augusta Chamber of Commerce, and was Founding President of the CSRA Community Foundation. Following his retirement he served as an advisor to Hope House, Inc., Heritage Academy, and United Way of McDuffie County.
Charles is survived by his wife, Marilynn H. Bellmann, daughter Carla B. Oliver, son Charles Randall Bellmann, and step-children, Kathryn M. Crafts (Andrew), and Stephen W. Montgomery. Grandchildren, Elizabeth Oliver (Sal). Blaine Oliver (Ella), Alden Crafts, Ella Crafts, and Connor Montgomery.
Memorials can be made to United Way of the CSRA or to the Community Foundation for the CSRA.
