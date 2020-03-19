Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home, Inc.
801 Columbia Road
Edgefield, SC 29824
803-637-6536
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Byrd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Hammond "Ham" Byrd

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Hammond "Ham" Byrd Obituary
Charles Hammond "Ham" Byrd
Edgfield, SC—Charles Hammond "Ham" Byrd, 68, of Martintown Rd., Edgefield, SC, husband of the late Joanne Cagle Byrd entered into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
A Private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Byrd was born in Augusta, GA and was the son of the late George W. and Mays Allen Byrd.
He was a retired Capt. Firefighter with the Dept. of Defense and U.S. Forest Service.
Survivors include two children, Jacqueline "Sissy" Byrd Novellino, and Warren Byrd; four step-children, Patricia Knight, Mike (Teresa) Myers, Karon Mackey, and Thomas Myers; one brother, Steve (Connie) Byrd; ten grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and friend and caregiver, Michelle Morgan. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Shaunna Knight.
Memorials may be made to General Martin W. Gary Camp, c/o Larry Smith, 168 Smith Lane, Aiken, SC 29801-9267.
Edgefield Mercantile Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Please sign the online register book at www.edgefieldmercantilefh.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/20/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -