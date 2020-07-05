1/1
Charles Jackson Adams Jr.
Charles Jackson Adams, Jr.
Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020, Mr. Charles Jackson Adams, Jr., 97.
Born in Grovetown, GA, Charles was raised in a family business that began with Adams Creamery, a dairy farm, in 1937. They expanded to open Adams Ice Cream Company which manufactured and distributed ice cream throughout East Central Georgia. The family also owned and operated Adams Drive In, which was one of the most popular drive-in restaurants in Augusta for over 35 years. Charles was also a Navy veteran and a member of the Mason/Shriners, John S. Davidson Lodge #677.
Family members include his children: Charles Jackson Adams, III, Charlene Adams Wasden (Terry); grandchildren: Toni O'Quinn (Bart), Traci Wasden, Lindsey Couture (Brian), Samantha King (Robert); and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Jackson Adams and Betty McGahee Adams; sister: Virginia Atkins; and brother: Samuel Gordon Adams.
A private graveside service will be held at Westover Memorial Park.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
