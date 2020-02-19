|
Charles Joseph "Joe" Johnson
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Mr. Charles Joseph "Joe" Johnson, 68, loving husband of Mrs. Faye H. Johnson.
Mr. Johnson attended Our Lady of Peace Elementary School, Aquinas High School and then Clemson University on an Air Force ROTC grant. He earned his Bachelor of Civil Engineering Degree in May 1973 and Master of Engineering Degree in May 1975 where he concentrated on structural and foundation engineering. Mr. Johnson was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force in May 1973. He served on active duty from August 1975 to May 1978 and was honorably discharged as 1st Lieutenant.
Mr. Johnson held Registered Professional Engineer licenses in South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. He was a life member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Mr. Johnson was also a member and past President of the Exchange Club of Augusta. He was an active member of Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church and served on numerous committees.
In 1980, Joe and Rich Laschober formed the firm of Johnson, Laschober & Associates. In 2018, he retired and continued in a role of mentoring younger professionals.
In addition to his wife, family members include his children: Angela Pelletier (Paul) and Karen Horne, M.D. (Patrick); grandchildren: Sophia Pelletier; Mary Catherine Pelletier; Lena Pelletier; Joseph Horne; Anne Marie Horne; and Michael Horne. He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph Artemus Johnson and Mary Danesi Johnson and a sister, Joanne Dekle.
A Rosary will be held in the Rosary Garden at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 12:00P.M. The family will receive friends at 12:30P.M with a Memorial Mass beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Fr. Mariusz Fuks officiating. A private inurnment will follow at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church.
Honorary family members seated directly behind the family will be employees of Johnson, Laschober & Associates and their families. Pallbearer will be Larry Babbitt. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Exchange Club of Augusta.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maintenance Fund at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 720 Telfair St., Augusta, GA 30901 or the Augusta Exchange Club Charity Fund, PO Box 3884, Augusta, GA 30914.
