Entered into rest Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his residence, Mr. Charles Barry Kitchens, husband of 49 years to Pam Chesser Kitchens. Other family members include daughter: Lisa Bolin and husband Jason; son: Scott Kitchens and wife Dorothy; grandchildren: Amelia, Gabriel and Lucas Kitchens, Cassidy, Conner and Caitlyn Carroll, Lydia, Lacey and Logan Bolin; sisters: Carol Corley and Ellen Holmes.



Charles was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. He owned and operated Kitchens Paint Company and was an interior house painter by trade but was most talented with faux, stain and antique painting. He loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He also loved animals, he had a cat rescue kennel at his home and even fed the deer in his front yard.



A celebration of life service will be Friday, April 5, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son, the family will receive friends from 4:00 until the time of the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Augusta Humane Society: P.O Box 12035, Augusta,Ga 30914-2035



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.