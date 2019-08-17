Home

Charles L. "Chuck" Hockinson
Evans, GA—Charles Leonard "Chuck" Hockinson, 84, husband of the late Janet Sprague Hockinson, entered into rest on Friday, August 16, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Westover Memorial Park.
Chuck was born and raised in Punxsutawney, PA and moved to Georgia and worked at SRS with the Westinghouse Company until his retirement. He loved his Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time outdoors and woodworking. Chuck loved people especially his family dearly.
Chuck is survived by his daughters, Lynda Faul (Scott), Christine Johnson (Keith), and Lizzy Cheek (Brad); his grandchildren, Christine, Lily, and Caroline; and his great-granddaughter, Victoria.
In lieu of flower donations can be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA, 30904.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening, August 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.
The Augusta Chronicle - 8/18/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 18, 2019
