|
|
Mr. Charles "Leon" Crews, 77, beloved husband of 40 years to Mary Mosley Crews, entered into rest on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 7:02 AM.
Mr. Crews, a native of Brunswick, GA., where he was a graduate of Glynn Academy High School and attended Brunswick Jr College. Leon was a US Navy veteran, serving on the USS Vulcan. He was a Master Plumber, and a longtime member of Pipefitters Local 150 here in Augusta, as well as being a member of Local 177 in Brunswick. He was also a member of the American Legion. Leon was a Columbia County resident for the past 42 years.
Leon was known as a very dedicated family man. He loved being productive, and spending time with his life-long, "sweetheart", Mary.
He enjoyed working and was known by all, to do his jobs right the first time. He will be remembered as a loving husband and father.
In addition to his wife, Mary, he is survived by his 3 daughters; Lavonda Hiott, Amanda Hollimon (Terrell) and Rhonda Smith (Brad), and his 5 grandchildren; Charles (Nicollette), Madison, Jorrie, Mason, Nathan, his sisters; Charlotte Brown and Carol McClantock, and a brother, John Hamilton, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM, and funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM. Both services will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel with Rev. Dwaine French officiating.
Burial will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 18, 2019