Charles McClean Cameron Jr.
Thomson, Georgia—Entered into rest Saturday, July 25th, Charles McClean Cameron, Jr., 87. He was the son of the late Charles McClean Cameron, Sr. and the late Delle Lokey Cameron. He is survived by Sally Story Cameron, whom he married in 1975; was preceded in death by their two children, Charles McClean (Tripp) Cameron, III, and Margaret Delle Cameron McFadyen. Additional survivors include two grandchildren, Cameron Smith, of Thomson, and Anna Charles McFadyen, of Lincolnton; and by first cousins, among them George W. Lokey (Kay), of Thomson.
A native of Thomson, Charlie was the maternal grandson of the late George Washington Lokey, a prominent local businessman and public servant. He graduated from Thomson High School and attended Presbyterian College. He later served in the United States Navy. Charlie had a long career in the forest products industry, working for Dixie Wood, now Hoover Universal; Georgia-Pacific; and Forest Products, Inc. of Augusta. He was an avid sports fan and outdoorsman, particularly enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, at 9:00 a.m., at Westview Cemetery, Thomson, with longtime friend Ralph Starling officiating. Calls may be paid at Beggs Funeral Home on Cobbham Road, Thomson. In lieu of flowers, if so desired, memorials may be made to the Go and Tell Mission Fund of First Baptist Church of Thomson, in appreciation of the Men's Outreach Class for their kindness to Charlie during his long illness
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/27/2020