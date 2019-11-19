|
Charles McGowan
Augusta, GA—Charles Lee McGowan, 74, the beloved husband of 49 years to Karen Faith Dismuke McGowan, entered into rest Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
Immediate family members include his sons: Paul Christopher (Suzanne) and Nathaniel Mark (Sharon) McGowan & Grandson, Nolan Parker McGowan.
Born in Twin City, GA to parents: Omer Sam and Ollie Christine (Sutton) McGowan; siblings include brothers: William John (D) (Dale) and Remer (Ruth Ann) McGowan; sisters: Harriet Kight, (D) Audrey Kight (D)
Charles was raised in Metter, GA but moved to Augusta in 1965. Charles worked for Atlanta Gas Light where he retired after 35 years. After retirement from AGL, Charles ran a lawn maintenance business for 10 years.
Charles was a quiet, gentle, humble, honest man who always wanted more for his family than for himself. His goal was to live with no regrets. He loved his family, but loved his God even more. He will be greatly missed on earth and joyously welcomed into Heaven.
Funeral services commencing on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. John Kilpatrick and Dr. Michael Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 11:00 A.M.
Memorials may be made to Pine View Baptist Church: 119 Pleasant Home Rd, Augusta, GA 30907, or to The :106 SRP Dr, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
