Charles Meade Ashley Jr., Master Sergeant United States Air Force Retired, 87, of Lady's Island and formerly of North Augusta SC, husband of Patricia Molly Ashley, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence.
Charles, better known as Chuck and Papa Chuck, was born in Baltimore, MD and was a son of the late Charles Meade and Lucille Elizabeth English Ashley. Chuck lived life like no other and his sense of humor and jokes will live on forever with his family and friends. He retired from the Savannah River Plant. Chuck was predeceased by a son, Charles Meade Ashley III.
In addition to his wife of 66 years, Chuck is survived by a daughter Susan Hoy and her husband Rick; grandchildren Charles Meade Ashley IV, Katie Ashley, Shelly Hoy, Melanie Hoy, Drake Hoy, Josh Hoy, and Kelsea Hoy; great grandchildren Trent Hoy, Riley Hoy, Emma Hoy and Piper Hoy.
Services for Chuck will be private.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019