Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Service
1 Copeland Dr
Beaufort, SC 29902
(843) 525-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Ashley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Meade "Chuck" Ashley Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Meade "Chuck" Ashley Jr. Obituary
Charles Meade Ashley Jr., Master Sergeant United States Air Force Retired, 87, of Lady's Island and formerly of North Augusta SC, husband of Patricia Molly Ashley, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his residence.

Charles, better known as Chuck and Papa Chuck, was born in Baltimore, MD and was a son of the late Charles Meade and Lucille Elizabeth English Ashley. Chuck lived life like no other and his sense of humor and jokes will live on forever with his family and friends. He retired from the Savannah River Plant. Chuck was predeceased by a son, Charles Meade Ashley III.

In addition to his wife of 66 years, Chuck is survived by a daughter Susan Hoy and her husband Rick; grandchildren Charles Meade Ashley IV, Katie Ashley, Shelly Hoy, Melanie Hoy, Drake Hoy, Josh Hoy, and Kelsea Hoy; great grandchildren Trent Hoy, Riley Hoy, Emma Hoy and Piper Hoy.

Services for Chuck will be private.

Please share your thoughts and stories about Chuck by visiting www.copelandfuneralservice.com

Copeland Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now