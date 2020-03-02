|
Charles Moon
Augusta, GA—Monday, March 2, 2020, Mr. Charles Frederick Moon III, 77, died peacefully.
Charles proudly served the North Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church and has been a minister for 50 years. He was a lifelong student of the scriptures.
Family members include his wife: Becky Moon; son: Brian A. Moon (Ashley); grandson: William Brian Moon; granddaughter: Emily Guerena; sister: Mary Eternod (Wayne); and nieces: Alicia Jenkins (Mike), Kimberly Jenkins (Anthony), and Katherine Jenkins; and nephew: Christopher Jenkins.
A memorial service will be Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John United Methodist Church with Rev. Jody Alderman and Rev. Allan Tarr officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hale House Foundation, 402 Walker St., Augusta, GA 30901.
