Mr. Charles Newby Brown, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charles Newby Brown, Sr., entered into rest Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mr. Brown was one of 7 siblings, born to Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Brown of Griffin, Georgia. He attended school in Spalding County. After high school he joined the US Army and retired after 21 years of service as an E7.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted son, Chuck Brown of Fairburn, Georgia; daughter, Kim(David) Jones of Woodstock, Georgia; four grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020