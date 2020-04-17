Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Newby Brown Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Newby Brown Sr. Obituary
Mr. Charles Newby Brown, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charles Newby Brown, Sr., entered into rest Monday, April 13, 2020.
Mr. Brown was one of 7 siblings, born to Mr. and Mrs. Sylvester Brown of Griffin, Georgia. He attended school in Spalding County. After high school he joined the US Army and retired after 21 years of service as an E7.
He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted son, Chuck Brown of Fairburn, Georgia; daughter, Kim(David) Jones of Woodstock, Georgia; four grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews,relatives and friends.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -