|
|
Charles Nicholas LaFortuna, Sr.
Martinez, Georgia—Charles Nicholas LaFortuna, Sr. age 78, entered into rest Saturday, February 22, 2020. Mr. LaFortuna was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Nicholas and Angelina Belloise LaFortuna.He retired from the U.S. Army after serving 22 years. He was a dedicated and loving father, brother, and grandfather and will be missed.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be accorded by the ceremonial detachment of Ft. Gordon.
Family members will include a daughter, Nicole Craig; a son, Nick LaFortuna; two brothers, Nick LaFortuna of AZ and Jimmy LaFortuna of FL; two sisters, Camille Rock of Fl and Julie Morahan of Fl; and 5 grandchildren, Aaron, Breanna, Aubrey, Colton, and River.
The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service at Bellevue Chapel.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/26/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020