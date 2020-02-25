The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. King Funeral Home
124 Davis Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 863-6747
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles LaFortuna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Nicholas LaFortuna Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Nicholas LaFortuna Sr. Obituary
Charles Nicholas LaFortuna, Sr.
Martinez, Georgia—Charles Nicholas LaFortuna, Sr. age 78, entered into rest Saturday, February 22, 2020. Mr. LaFortuna was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Nicholas and Angelina Belloise LaFortuna.He retired from the U.S. Army after serving 22 years. He was a dedicated and loving father, brother, and grandfather and will be missed.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Bellevue Memorial Gardens. Full military honors will be accorded by the ceremonial detachment of Ft. Gordon.
Family members will include a daughter, Nicole Craig; a son, Nick LaFortuna; two brothers, Nick LaFortuna of AZ and Jimmy LaFortuna of FL; two sisters, Camille Rock of Fl and Julie Morahan of Fl; and 5 grandchildren, Aaron, Breanna, Aubrey, Colton, and River.
The family will receive friends on hour prior to the service at Bellevue Chapel.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/26/2020

logo


logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. King Funeral Home
Download Now