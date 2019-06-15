|
|
Mr. Charles Norman Price, 88, beloved husband of Alison Verdery Price, passed away on June 13, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Augusta, Georgia he was the son of the late Herschel Eston Price and Ruby Wiggins Price Henninger. Norman was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He attended Georgia State University, was a member of the Order of the Masons and a Golden Glove Boxing Champion. Norman will be remembered as being a wonderful husband, father and friend to many. His fondest memories were spending time with his family and his beloved cat Thomas. Norman loved food, especially chocolate; he enjoyed crafting in his spare time and was of the Christian faith.
Norman is survived by his wife Alison Price of 34 years; sons, Charles Gregory Price and Glenn Rutherford; daughters, Christine Elaine Price Drake, Alison Walker, Nancy Zorn and Susan Houck; a sister, Kip Hudson and 21 grandchildren.
Norman was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sarah Ledbetter Price; son, Charles Rutherford; Daughter, Carol Scibelli; brother, Rudolph "Rudy" Price; sisters, Arlene Yost, Vera Ferrell, Joyce Temples, Eva Bell and Pam Robertson.
A graveside service with inurnment will be held Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 2 PM in Westview Cemetery of Augusta.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the located at 516 West Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841
Norman's online register may be signed at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 15, 2019