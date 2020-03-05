Home

Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM
Charles "Charlie" Oglesby Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Oglesby
Augusta, GA—Charles H. Oglesby "Charlie", 65, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Burke Medical Center. He was the son of the late James Merrell and Agnes Johnson Oglesby. He was of the Baptist faith. He worked at Deerfield for 20 years and was currently working as a carpenter in the Local 283 at Plant Vogtle. Charlie loved drifting down the river, fishing, Nascar, and cooking on Sundays. He loved his family very much and being together with them was what he loved best. Charlie will be deeply missed and we will be lost without him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bud and Bertha Johnson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susie Oglesby; a daughter, Melissa Ellison and her husband Eric; a son, CJ Oglesby (Brandy); a brother, Jay Oglesby (Karen); a sister, Brenda Martin; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; Bennie Broome, who he loved as a father; Diane James, who he loved as a sister; and many, many friends.
The family will receive friends from 4pm to 6pm Saturday, March 7 at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be 3pm Sunday, March 8 in the DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Burke Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bud Overton, Perry Butler, Chad Riggs, Buzz Broome, Bennie Broome, and Wayne Guilfoyle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Eric Ellison, and Bill Perry.
DeLoach-McKerley-Prescott Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 220 East 6th Street, Waynesboro, GA 30830 (706-554-3531)
You may sign the guest book at www.deloachfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2020
