Rowland Funeral Home
637 West Martintown Rd
North Augusta, SC 29841
803-278-2525
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Belvedere First Baptist Church
Charles P. "Pete" Fulmer


1920 - 2019
Charles P. "Pete" Fulmer Obituary
Charles P. "Pete" Fulmer
Belvedere, SC—Mr. Charles P. "Pete" Fulmer, Sr. 99, husband of the late Nettie Lou D. Fulmer, entered into rest on Monday, December 16, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Belvedere First Baptist Church with Rev. John Meyer officiating. Interment with Veteran's Honors will be in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/18/2019


Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Share memories or express condolences below.
