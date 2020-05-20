|
Charles Purington
Augusta, GA—Charles O Purington, a WWII Veteran, Purple Heart recipient and former POW, who was fondly known by his friends as Charlie or Chas, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Charles was preceded in death by his wife of seventy years, Madeline Purington, on March 17th, 2018, his daughter Jeanette Myers (Jimmy) in 2015, his brother Walter Purington and brother Herbert Purington in 2016. Surviving family members include his children: Diana Cushing (Alan) of Columbia, SC. Paulette Paisley (Peter) of Eliot Maine, Steven Purington of Green Cove Springs Florida; grandchildren: Steven Kelleher (Samantha), Charles Kelleher (Tracey), Brenda Starnes (Rick), Ben Paisley (Lidieth) and eight great grandchildren. Survivors also include his brothers Richard Purington of AK, and his sister Margaret Phelan of ME and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Charles was born in Greenfield Massachusetts on 06 November 1925 and was raised through his formative years through the great depression. This experience would impact the way he lived his life and raised his family. Charles volunteered to join the Army after completing high school and was selected for the officers training school beginning of the school year in 1943. Due to the war this program was closed, and he was transferred to the infantry where he would serve as a machine gunner with the 106th Infantry Division. In the Army Charles quickly distinguished himself by receiving a commendation before entering battle when he and another solider, PFC Alfred Colebourn, captured two escaped German soldiers while stationed in England. From there his unit was deployed to Belgium and participated in the Battle of the Bulge. Charles was captured on December 19th, 1944 by the Germans after his squad was killed in a mortar attack. Charles and the rest of the prisoners were sent to a POW camp located in Eastern Germany via train, which was bombed by the Allies because it was thought to contain German soldiers. Eventually Charles and other POWs were put to work in a factory making blankets for German soldiers. They did get some satisfaction from this by making the blankets extra thin and imagining the German soldiers shivering under their blankets. He would end up being sent to a total of three POW camps. While at the last POW camp the POWs noticed that during severe thunder storms the Germans turned off the electric fences. During the next storm, the POWs cut a hole in the fence and escaped.
Charles spent the remaining months of the war with Russian soldiers, our allies in WWII. Charles, who had been reported missing initially in the Greenfield paper after the 106th division was listed as annihilated, returned home aboard the Queen Elizabeth. Charles never talked about the war, the only reason we have this much information is he agreed to be interviewed by one of his grandsons and his heroism was finally documented.
Charles retired from the Kendell Company in 1990 after 43 years of dedicated service.
Throughout his life he was a dedicated outdoorsman, he shot his first deer at the age of 12. Charles had a passion for shooting, hunting and boating. While living in his home state of Massachusetts he would take his family skiing almost every weekend during the winter season. He had true Yankee Ingenuity and was always working with his hands. So many family photos show him bent over, working on a project of some sort. Could have been a boat motor, his work bench or any other contraption that needed his attention. He would find a solution to almost any problem. He even built his own boat and water skis, as well as arrows for his bowhunting. Later in life this passion for the outdoors and for tinkering steered him towards golf. He was first introduced to the game when he and his son were entered into a company tournament. Charles was not happy with his first attempt at golf, so he applied himself to the task of learning the game, like so much in his life he persevered and became an accomplished player. He ultimately achieved two of the most desired feats for a golfer: making a hole-in-one (of which he had numerous) and he was able to shoot his age. Once he achieved this milestone, he was able to do so on a regular basis right up until the time he stopped playing the game in his late 80's. Most importantly, he was a great person to spend time with on the golf course. Friends and family members cherished their time with him on the links. Whether it was a local game or a road trip with friends, he had the right amount of humor, competitive spirit and eagerness to help others.
