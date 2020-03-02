|
|
Charles R. Chalker
Thomson, Georgia—Mr. Charles Ronald Chalker, born May 6, 1945, in Augusta, Georgia to parents Roger J. Chalker, Sr. and Louise J. Chalker, passed away at his home in Thomson, Ga. on March 2, 2020. He was 74 years old.
Charles grew up working on the family dairy farm, milking and tending cows. He attended Thomson High School, where he graduated in 1963. In 1965, he joined the National Guard and served for six years. Charles attended Palmer Business School in Augusta before becoming a draftsman at National Homes in Thomson. He then began his career at the J.M. Huber Corporation in Wrens. Starting out as a lab technician, he worked his way into the position of Quality Control Supervisor before retiring as Production Manager in 2003 after more than 37 years of service. In 2000, he was presented the J. M. Huber President's Award for excellent performance. Following his retirement from J.M. Huber, Charles went to work part time at R.A. Dudley Nurseries in Thomson.
Throughout much of his life, Charles loved training and showing Tennessee Walking Horses. He was an accomplished showman, winning many awards at horse shows throughout Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. His love of show horses began as a young man when he worked summers with trainer Jimmy Gray at his horse barn and training facility in Evans, Ga.
His dairy farm upbringing also brought about a desire to raise and tend his own cattle. In 1966, he started a small herd of his own, eventually purchasing property and exclusively raising the Registered Black Angus breed. He was a member of the Georgia and Little River Cattleman's Association and was named Cattleman of the year in 1998.
Charles was an active member of Warrenton First United Methodist Church, where he served as a member of the Board of Trustees and was a member of many other committees. He was also an usher and always willing to volunteer for anything else that was needed, including keeping the church grounds maintained.
As a long time season ticket holder, Charles was a great supporter of Georgia Bulldog football, formulating lasting friendships with other supporter and fans over the years.
But most important to Charles was his family. One of his joys in life was the time he spent each year vacationing at Daytona Beach, Florida, where the family would meet up with friends from Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia. It was his happy place, and a great time to relax, play golf, and just be with his loved ones.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Roger, Sr. and Louise Chalker, and his brother, Alan K. Chalker. He is survived by his wife, Jane S. Chalker, brother, Roger Chalker, Jr. (Brenda) ; his children, Traci Chalker, Steve Chalker (Lori), Traylee C. Dean (Wesley); and his beloved grandchildren, Hannah J. Chalker, Andrew C. Chalker, Emma Charles Dean, and Teal S. Dean.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the Warrenton First United Methodist, with Rev. Sandra Lightner and Dr. Joe Wills officiating. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Warrenton First United Methodist Church or Briarwood Academy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Joe Wills for his loving care, and the dedicated caregivers at University McDuffie Hospital.
Friends may call at the Curtis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday prior to services at the church.
You may sign the online guest book at www.curtisfuneralhome.com
Curtis Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03032020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2020