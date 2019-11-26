|
|
Charles Rainsford Marks, Jr.
Augusta, GA—Charles Rainsford Marks, Jr., 47, died Monday, November 25, 2019 from a brief and unexpected illness. Charles was born in Augusta, Ga on May 4, 1972. He attended the Episcopal Day School, Augusta Preparatory School and graduated from Wofford College with a degree in Business Administration.
Charles had an endearing and winsome personality, and his friends were steadfast in their loyalty to him. He loved the time spent with them growing up and hunting on his Grandfather's farm in Burke County. An avid outdoorsman, he also relished being on the coast and especially fishing anytime and anywhere he could, including in Florida where he lived for several years and in Sullivan's Island, South Carolina, where he often visited his family for many years. Charles also just loved people, learned to be an excellent cook and delighted in cooking for his family and friends, which made for many merry occasions. A handsome man to the end, he always greeted you with a big smile and radiated happiness. Charles taught us how to take joy in the little things, such as sitting and sleeping on a screened porch during family visits, riding his bike, feeling the rays of the sunshine in warm weather, and especially cooking that day's "catch."
These past months were some of the happiest. He had overcome many challenges in the last few years and had achieved a stage of contentment and success in life. Indeed, Charles was blessed with a kind and gentle soul and had a genuine sweetness of heart and nature that few ever achieve. Charles was adored by everyone who knew him and will be missed, yet long remembered, by friends and family.
Charles is survived by his parents, Charles R. Marks (Janet) and Mary Hull Frazier (Sandy);
his brother, Henry Eve Marks; step sister, Christina Frazier Jervey ( Travis); step brother, Chip Frazier (Katie); and nieces and nephews, Eve Marks, Frazier Jervey, Johnnie Jervey,
Conrad Frazier, and Reese Frazier.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Church of the Good Shepherd with Rev. Robert D. Fain officiating. Burial will be private. The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Good Shepherd, 2230 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904.
Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at
www.plattsfuneralhome.com
PLATT'S FUNERAL HOME
721 CRAWFORD AVENUE
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019