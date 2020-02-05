|
|
Charles Ray Wilson
Hephzibah, Georgia—Mr. Charles Ray Wilson entered into rest on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 11:45 P.M.. Mr. Wilson is survived by his wife Susie, his brother Sanford, sons, Daniel and Michael, his daughter Sandra and daughter-in-law Truett as well as his 7 grandchildren Thomas, Timothy, Ashton, Bryant, Nicholas, Mckenzie, and Isabelle. And his 5 great-grandchildren. Mr. Wilson is a retired army veteran of 21 years. After his service Mr. Wilson worked with Ryder for 10 years before working as a cable installer for 15 years.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Pine Hill Baptist Church 4223 Old Waynesboro Rd Hephzibah, GA.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/06/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020