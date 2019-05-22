|
Charles Robert Michael received God's gift of eternal life May 18, 2019. Born May 22, 1934, the Pennsylvania native was a loving husband of 47 years to Mary Jo Michael.
The memorial service will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 825 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 22 to May 23, 2019