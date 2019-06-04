|
Mr. Charles T. "CT" Sullivan, entered into rest June 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Spring Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Delbert Nero officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at Noon. Interment will be in Spring Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Sullivan was a 1968 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was a member of Spring Grove Baptist Church. He retired from J & J Midsouth.
Survivors include two sons, Darrell (Pamella) Sullivan and Nathaniel Sullivan; a brother James Sullivan; five grandchildren, two great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may visit the residence of Darrell (Pamella) Sullivan, 1115 Lake Greenwood Drive, North Augusta, SC or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 4, 2019