|
|
Charles Tanner, II
Wrightsville, Georgia—Graveside funeral service for Mr. Charles "Chaz" Harold Tanner II, age 30, will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Westview Cemetery with Rev. Donnie Baker, Mr. Doug Tanner and Mr. Edd Tanner officiating.
Mr. Tanner was born September 15, 1989 in Augusta, Georgia. He was a 2008 graduate of Johnson County High School, attended Valdosta State University, a member of Union Hill Baptist Church, and employed with Tanner Timber Harvesting, Inc. He loved playing numerous high school sports and made lasting memories with the coaches and players. He had an infectious smile, a unique sense of humor, and would give the tightest bear hugs. He enjoyed many things including fishing, eating and cooking a gourmet meal, all sports especially UGA Bulldogs, loved to travel, and attend good music festivals. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Ronald Caneega and paternal grandparents Fred and Marjorie Tanner. Chaz passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Fairview Park Hospital.
Chaz is survived by his parents Charles Harold and Patrice Caneega Tanner, maternal grandmother Brinnette Caneega, aunts and uncles Johnny Tanner (Dianne), Doug Tanner (Shari), William Tanner, Tralaine Hollis (Robert), Donna Attaway (Robbie), and Dwayne Caneega (Christi), his loyal dog "Boss", and a host of cousins and friends.
Pallbearers will be Will Tanner, Brantley Attaway, Matthew Attaway, Beau Ivey, Bennett Ivey and Blake Keyton.
Friends who would like to pay their respects may visit the funeral home on Tuesday from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M in groups of 6 or less.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Union Hill Baptist Church c/o Shea Keyton 3256 Cross Cedar Rd, Wrightsville, GA 31096.
Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel has charge of funeral arrangements. To sign the Online Register Book please visit www.stanleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - April 28, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2020