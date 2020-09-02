Charles Tennison, Sr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charles Tennison, Sr. (Big Charles, AC, and Sir. Charles) was born September 21, 1943 to the late Mrs. Johnnie Mae Tennison and Mr. Wilbert Tennison, Sr. all who preceded him in death. He departed this life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at University Hospital, Augusta, GA.
Mr. Tennison was a graduate of Lucy Laney High School. He received Jesus Christ as his personal savior at an early age and was baptized and served as an Usher at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. Mr. Tennison was employed at Newman Title Center earlier in lifle and dealt in real estate. He enjoyed cooking and watching westerns. He attended Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with his wife. Pastor Clarence D. Hill always acknowledged him as "Sir Charles."
His brother, Wilbert Tennison, preceded him in death. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Tennison. Two sons: Charles Tennison, Jr. and Nathan Mims, Sr., three grandchildren: Dynasty Tennison, Nathan Mims, Jr.,and Kaylyn Mims; one sister: Roberta Tennison Hall; one brother: Isaiah (lois) Tennison; God Children: Shanelle Perry and Ilona Horne; daughter-in-Law: Monique Mims; sister-in-Law: Sara Tennison; brother-In-Laws: Willie )Shirley) Hightower and Leonard (Sara) Hood, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, his special friends: Tony (Ruby) Cook, Joseph Strouder, and Bernard Trotty.
Viewing Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. till 6 P.M. at C.A. Reid Memorial 314 Laney Walker Blvd. Augusta, GA 30901. Graveside funeral Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church 319 Blanchard Rd. North Augusta, SC 29841.
The Augusta Chronicle - September 3, 2020