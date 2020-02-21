|
Mr. Charles Thomas Cofer
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charles Thomas Cofer entered into rest Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. from New Ford Baptist Church, 402 Bradford Road, Tignall, GA 30668, Reverend James White, pastor. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state at the church from 12:00 noon until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020