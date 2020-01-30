|
Mr. Charles W. Kokko
North Augusta, SC—On Sunday, January 26, 2020, Charles W. Kokko "Chuck" passed away unexpectedly at his residence at the age of 69.
Chuck was born on August 5, 1950 in Seattle, Washington to Carl and Darlene (West) Kokko. He graduated from Wenatchee High School in Washington in 1968.
He served in the US Army from 1969-1972. He then moved to Southern California in 1974 where he enjoyed working in the motion picture film development business for 23 years. Then he moved to South Carolina in 1977 where he worked as a truck driver for 20 years before retiring.
Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Carl and his mother, Darlene. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Martha; his two children, Todd Kokko of SC and Lisa Walker of NC; his sister, Trudy Rux (Butch) of WA, his sister Kimberly Kokko of WA; his brother, Kenneth Kokko of WA. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren along with several nephews and cousins.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020