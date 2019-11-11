|
Charles William "Fred" Prescott
Hephzibah, Georgia— Mr. Charles William "Fred" Prescott, 39, entered into rest on November 9, 2019.
Mr. Prescott was a lifetime resident of Hephzibah, Georgia. He was a plumber by trade.
Mr. Prescott is survived by his mother, Robin Prescott and his father, William "Bill" Prescott; his sister, Crystal Midlo (Marc); his brother, Jonathan Prescott; dearest to his heart a nephew, Jayse Walden and niece, Anna Midlo; his maternal grandparents, Charles and Virginia Gay; special uncles, Foye McDaniel and Buddy Gates (Barbara); and best friend, Vernon James. He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Wylie McDaniel and his paternal grandparents, Jean Prescott and Fred Prescott, Jr., and best friend, Johnnie Sales.
Mr. Prescott was a wonderful man who lived life to the fullest. He was always the life of the party with a wonderful sense of humor. He loved everyone and will be greatly missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Poteet Funeral Home, 3465 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, Georgia 30906
The Augusta Chronicle - 11/12/2019
