Charles Wilson Jr.


1944 - 2020
Charles Wilson Jr. Obituary
Charles Wilson, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Decatur, Ga., Mr. Charles L. Wilson, Jr. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles L. Wilson, his mother: Dorothy H. Wilson and his wife: Marie Hickingbottom Wilson. Charlie is survived by his children: Charles Howe Wilson, Holli Lathroum (Tonry), Jenny Colvin (Jonathon), Aimee Gwin (Brandon) and Cole Hickingbottom. two sisters: Ann Tabor (Bob) and Betty Bodie (John) and 6 grandchildren. Charlie lived in Elijay, GA for the last 14 years where he had many close friends: Larry Scott (Jackie), Mike Williams (Theresa) and Ernie Carringgen (Sue). Charlie will be buried next with his wife Marie on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Newellton, LA. - Good Bye Charlie!
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/2020

