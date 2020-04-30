|
|
Charles Wilson, Jr.
Martinez, GA—Entered into rest on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Decatur, Ga., Mr. Charles L. Wilson, Jr. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles L. Wilson, his mother: Dorothy H. Wilson and his wife: Marie Hickingbottom Wilson. Charlie is survived by his children: Charles Howe Wilson, Holli Lathroum (Tonry), Jenny Colvin (Jonathon), Aimee Gwin (Brandon) and Cole Hickingbottom. two sisters: Ann Tabor (Bob) and Betty Bodie (John) and 6 grandchildren. Charlie lived in Elijay, GA for the last 14 years where he had many close friends: Larry Scott (Jackie), Mike Williams (Theresa) and Ernie Carringgen (Sue). Charlie will be buried next with his wife Marie on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Newellton, LA. - Good Bye Charlie!
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/01/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 1, 2020