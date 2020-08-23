SSgt Charles Woodfin Case, Jr.
Augusta, GA—SSgt Charles Woodfin Case, Jr., 41, died tragically in Augusta, GA on Thursday, August 20, 2020, while performing his duty as a code enforcement officer.
Chip was born in Anderson, SC on June 18, 1979. He was raised in Elberton, GA, where he attended both school and church at Vans Creek and First Baptist; the Case family currently attends Belair Baptist Church in Augusta. He briefly worked at Imex International. SSgt Case served his country faithfully in the U.S. Marine Corps for 14 years. This service included two years of security forces while stationed in London, England, as well as nine years at Camp Pendleton, California including five combat deployments to Pakistan, Iraq, and Afghanistan. In addition, he served with his fellow Marine brothers of the "Cutting Edge", 3rd Battalion, 7th Marines in Twentynine Palms, California.
Following his service, Chip worked and studied in the private investigative field in California before relocating to the Augusta area in 2016. He worked as an Animal Control Officer in Richmond County and was currently employed with Richmond County Code Enforcement as a Code Enforcement Officer. A selfless man, Chip enjoyed working on cars, working in the yard, and was extremely passionate about anything and everything he was a part of and most of all, being the best husband and father to his wife and children.
Chip leaves behind his precious family, all of whom he loved dearly: his wife of 18 years, Lorraine Case; four children: Heather Stanze, Alyssa Case, Devin Case, and Nathan Case; his loving parents, Charles Woodfin "Buddy" Case, Sr. and Marey Louise McIntosh Case; and his brothers, Christopher Case and Corey Case. In addition, he is survived by his step-mother, Virginia Case and her daughters Donna Aaron and Denice Fowler; mother-in-law, Marie Samuels; and aunts and uncles: Gail and George Byrum, Jan Mauldin, wife of the late Doug Mauldin, Tim and Pat Case, Priscilla and Mike Mills, and Brantley and Vee McIntosh. Chip also leaves behind cousins and friends too numerous to name worldwide, all of whom he held very dear to his heart.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: DeWitt and Bobbie Stratton Jones and Clifford and Jonelle Lovinggood McIntosh.
Funeral services celebrating Chip's life will be held on Tuesday, August 25th, at 4 o'clock at First Baptist Church of Elberton, 132 Heard Street, Elberton, GA 30635. Rev. John Case will be officiating.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 24, from 6:00-8:00p.m. at Berry Funeral Home, 1265 Washington Highway, Elberton, GA 30635.
Face masks are requested to be worn during the visitation and funeral service.
Contributions may be made in his memory to his children's education fund at any Regions Bank.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for SSgt Charles Woodfin Case, Jr.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 24, 2020