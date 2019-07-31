|
Charlie Cannady Jr.
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charlie Cannady Jr. entered into rest on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Charlie is survived by his daughters, Vanessa D. (Charles) Morris, Carlette Y. Smith, Angela B. Cannady and Tammie L. Cannady; grandchildren Chelsea A. Smith, Ian C. (Rebecca) Smith; sisters Jean Hackney, Shirley Thomas and brother William (Pat) Cannady and a host of nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, August 3, 2019, Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2103 Boykin Road, Augusta, GA., with Brother Michael Peele officiating.
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/01/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019