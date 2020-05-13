Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Charlie Cato
Funeral service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Runs Missionary Baptist Church
717 Williston Road
Beech Island, IL
View Map
Charlie Cato

Charlie Cato Obituary
Mr. Charlie Cato
Augusta, GA.—Mr. Charlie Cato entered into rest on May 9, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 11:00 am on the grounds of the Runs Missionary Baptist Church, 717 Williston Rd, Beech Island, SC with Rev. Steve W. Berry officiating. Burial will follow at Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his children, Charlie Maurice Cato, Ronald (Victoria) Cato, Glynis (Carlos) Key, Michael Cato and Mark Cato; sister, Mattie Bell Adams; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Cato, Elaine Robinson, Linda Watson, and Brenda Canada; grandchildren, Carlos (Getina) Cato, Demetrick (Paige) Harden, David Harden, Damaris Harden, Ronald Cato, Jr., Brittany Cato, Dominique Harden-Key, Devonte Cato, Noah Cato and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19, the family is asking for social distancing precautions to be honored, please remain in the vehicle or six feet apart with face covering. Viewing will be held on Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Augusta, GA for details.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 14, 2020
