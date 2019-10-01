|
|
Charlie Fields
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charlie Fields entered into rest on Friday, September 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. J. R. Hatney officiating. Burial will follow at Southview Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Mary Fields, sons, Gregory(Charlotte)Fields, Thomas Lawrence; daughters, Natalie Fields, Robin Smiley, granddaughter, Destiny Fields, sister, Frances Thomas; brother, John Fields ;five grandchildren and a host of other relatives. The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019