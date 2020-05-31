Charlie Griffin, Jr.
Augusta, Georgia—Deacon Charlie Griffin, Jr. entered into rest Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Augusta, Georgia—Deacon Charlie Griffin, Jr. entered into rest Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.