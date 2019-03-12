|
Mr. Charlie H. Prescott, of Murrah Road, entered into rest March 7, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Arthur L. Kemp officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include two sons, Charlie (Tiffany) Prescott and Paul (Ebonica) Prescott; three daughters, Darlene Latimore, Melissa Prescott and Lula (Delvin) Prescott-Berry; a brother, Thomas Lee (Josephine) Prescott; two sisters, Marie (James) Mims) and Linda (Gerald) Dawkins; 13 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; a host of other relative and friends. Friends may visit the risdence of his daughter Melissa Prescott, 119 Rita Avenue, North Augusta or after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019