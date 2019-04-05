|
|
Mr. Charlie Hartley, of Dogwood Lane, entered into rest April 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary with the Rev. Willie Patten, Jr., officiating.
Mr. Hartley, a native of Edgefield County was a 1970 graduate of W.E. Parker high School and a United States Army Veteran.
Survivors include his companion, Bertha Searles; a son, Quintus Byrd; a daughter, April (James) Hammond; three stepdaughters, Jessie (Reggie) Williams, Lois (Eric) Jones and Gloria (Danny) Scurry; five brothers, William Hartley, Richard (Marian) Hartley, Curtis (Vanessa) Hartley, Silas (Ellen Bennett) Hartley and Johnny (Georgejetta) Hartley; two sisters, Shirley Ann Hartley and Mae Dukes; a host of grands and great grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
G L Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 250 Coral Street, Edgefield, SC (803) 637-4900.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 5, 2019