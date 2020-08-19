Charlie Howard Inglett, Sr.
Grovetown, Georgia—Charles Howard Inglett, Sr., 86, husband of Dorothy C. Inglett, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020, in the Bellevue Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Tony Henderson officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service in the Bellevue Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Inglett was one of 13 children born to Clayton and Eva Inglett. He was affectionately known as "Papa Charlie" to all and was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a hard working Christian man, always putting others before himself. Our oh so funny "Papa Charlie" loved being a practical joker.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorothy Inglett; his children, Sandra Muller (Fred), Charles H. Inglett, Jr., and James "Jim" Inglett (Reba); two brothers, Bob and Henry Inglett; four sisters, Clarisa (Tom), Eva Mae, Ethel (David) and Gladys; his grandchildren, Sammy Lord (Sandy), Michael Inglett, Cassie Conway (Mike), Susan Inglett, Britney Murphy and Ashlie Lanier (Austin); and many loveable great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Inglett.
Pallbearers will be, Ryan, Clayton, Big Frankie, Little Frankie, Keith, Ken, Nathan and Matt.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. We ask all guests and family members attending the Memorial service to practice social distancing and if medically able, wear a mask.
The Augusta Chronicle - August 20, 2020