Augusta, GA—Charlie L. White 64, of Augusta entered into eternal rest on Monday March 23rd 2020 at Augusta V.A Hospital. Mr. White served in the United States Army, Later becoming a Diesel Mechanic for Ryder Trucking Company.
Mr. White is survived by his two sons Charles C. White, Mark A. White, two sisters Mamie (Ricky) Merriweather, Shelia W. Johnson, seven brothers Collie (Larenza) White, Willie J. White, Frankie (Virginia) White, Robert (Sharnie) White, Timothy (Janice) White, Leroy S. White, Charles D. White, and two Aunts, Annie P. White, Sallie Williams. He is preceded in death by his parents Mr. Collie and Mrs. Ola White, two brothers Albert White and George White.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
The Augusta Chronicle - March 27, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 27, 2020
