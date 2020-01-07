|
|
Charlie Lass
Augusta, GA—Mr. Charles M. Lass entered into rest on the morning of January 6th, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty W. Lass.
Charlie was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta and a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. He enlisted in the United States Navy and after four years returned to Augusta to become a Deputy with the Richmond County Sheriff's Department. Following an injury, he retired from the Sheriff's Department and then worked as a Loan Adjuster at Georgia Railroad Bank.
He was always willing to help anyone who needed it and was an active lifelong member of Woodlawn Baptist Church. At Woodlawn he enjoyed singing in the choir and assisting Betty with Children's Church. He and Betty were active members of their Sunday School Class for many years and treasured all of their friendships.
He loved playing golf, watching the Atlanta Braves, and was an avid Georgia Bulldogs football fan. Charlie was a former president and member of the AMBUCS. He also enjoyed working with the Augusta Futurity for over 30 years. He loved the Lord with all his heart and his life reflected that relationship. Charlie loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them, especially their yearly trips together to Hilton Head Island. He was a devoted Husband, Dad, and "Papa."
Family members, in addition to his wife, include his daughters: Lynn Jenkins and Carolyn Bugg; grandchildren: Brenae Waugh (Austin), Tyler Bugg, Lauren Gilliland (Kyle), Ryan Bugg (Kayla), and Kelli Bugg; great grandchildren: Raleigh Cate, Carrington, Austin Grace, and Chapman Waugh, and soon to arrive Cayden Gilliland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Effie Lass; his brothers, Lloyd and Michael Lass and his son-in-law, Steve Jenkins.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 10th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church with Rev. Floyd Harrison officiating. Pallbearers will be local law enforcement officers. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery with Veterans Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church Building Fund, 4943 Columbia Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813 or Southern States Police Benevolent Assoc., 2155 Hwy 423, McDonough, Ga 30252.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/08/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020