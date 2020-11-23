Charlie Lee Williams, Jr.
Evans, GA—Deacon Charlie Lee Williams, Jr. of Evans, GA entered into rest on November 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
Visitation begins on Tuesday, November 24, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at WH Mays Mortuary 1221 James Brown Blvd., Augusta. Funeral Service will be held 12:00Noon on Wednesday, November 25 from the Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church. Evans. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Martinez.
Survivors include his wife: Myrtle Williams, 2 Sons: Charlie (Sherry) Williams, III and Tony (Marcia) Williams, 5 Brothers: Sam (Thelma) Williams, John Henry Williams, James (Ola) Williams, Willie (Gloria) Williams and Randolph Williams; 5 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Florist deliveries to WH Mays Mortuary.
Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home of Athens, GA. Battsbridges.com
