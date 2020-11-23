1/1
Charlie Lee Williams Jr.
Charlie Lee Williams, Jr.
Evans, GA—Deacon Charlie Lee Williams, Jr. of Evans, GA entered into rest on November 20, 2020 after a brief illness.
Visitation begins on Tuesday, November 24, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at WH Mays Mortuary 1221 James Brown Blvd., Augusta. Funeral Service will be held 12:00Noon on Wednesday, November 25 from the Gospel Water Branch Baptist Church. Evans. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Martinez.
Survivors include his wife: Myrtle Williams, 2 Sons: Charlie (Sherry) Williams, III and Tony (Marcia) Williams, 5 Brothers: Sam (Thelma) Williams, John Henry Williams, James (Ola) Williams, Willie (Gloria) Williams and Randolph Williams; 5 Grandchildren, 3 Great-Grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home of Athens, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
November 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
