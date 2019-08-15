|
|
Charlie Lowe
Lincolnton, Georgia—Mr. Charlie Lowe, 81, husband of the late Beatrice Carter Lowe entered into rest on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his residence on Washington Highway, Lincolnton, Georgia.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at Bellevue Memorial Gardens, Grovetown. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to a .
Beggs Funeral Home, 200 May Ave. Lincolnton is honored to serve the family of Mr. Charlie Lowe.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 16, 2019