Charlie Mims
Augusta, Georgia—Charlie Mims, 72, entered into rest October 7, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia, husband of the late Sarah Elizabeth Mims.
Charlie a lifelong resident of Augusta, Georgia, where he was a maintenance worker for Augusta- Richmond County, and he served in the US Army, a member of East Congregation Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
He is survived by his daughter, Michele Renee Mims; brothers, Pierce Mims (Frances); Furman Bernard Mims; sisters, Annie Louise Mims; Gloria Jean Burnett.
A memorial service will be held at East Congregation Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:30 pm. Burial with Military Honors will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
McNeill Funeral Home 109 Shaw Street Martinez, Georgia 706.364.9122
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019