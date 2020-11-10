1/
Charlise M. Hightower
Ms. Charlise M. Hightower
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Charlise Mae Blalock Hightower, entered into rest November 6, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 in Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Ms. Hightower, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Ann Hightower and Jeanette Hightower Palmer; five grandchildren Carmen Marie Philpot, Lataishia (Demetrius) Clyde, Kera Hightower, Phillip Frank and Flando (Latasha) Walker; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 11, 2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
NOV
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
