Ms. Charlise M. Hightower
North Augusta, SC—Ms. Charlise Mae Blalock Hightower, entered into rest November 6, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 1 pm Friday, November 13, 2020 in Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joseph Harris officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed.
Ms. Hightower, a native of Edgefield County was a member of Mealing Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Ann Hightower and Jeanette Hightower Palmer; five grandchildren Carmen Marie Philpot, Lataishia (Demetrius) Clyde, Kera Hightower, Phillip Frank and Flando (Latasha) Walker; 14 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held from 2-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 11, 2020