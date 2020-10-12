Charlotte Bullard
APPLING, Georgia—Mrs. Charlotte James Bullard, 70, of Appling, Georgia entered into rest October 10, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital. Charlotte grew up in Wilkes County, Georgia and was the daughter of Frances Dell McAvoy James and the late Howard Lee James. She was a 1968 graduate of Washington- Wilkes High School and received an Associate's Degree from Middle Georgia College. Charlotte worked as office manager and bookkeeper at many automotive dealerships and retired from Mercedes of Augusta. She enjoyed sewing, reading, studying the Bible, traveling, making bulletin boards and especially spoiling all of her nieces and nephews. Charlotte was a selfless person and was a very active member of Antioch Christian Church in Thomson. In addition to her father, Charlotte was predeceased in death by a brother, Lawrence Joel James and nephew, Ashley James. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Drew Bullard of Appling, GA; mother, Dell James of Washington, GA; brother, Howard Ronald James of Washington, GA, Victor Bryan James of Appling, GA; sister, Susan Pilgrim (Larron) of Thomson, GA; numerous nieces and nephews, Shannon Scott (Joey), Savannah James, Bryanna Johnson (Jeremy), Summer Scott, Emma Scott, Rose Acevado, William Acevado, Jedediah Johnson, Walker Bullard (Laurice), Alice Bullard, Jamy Bullard (Jennifer), Sarah Bullard, and Ruby Bullard. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Antioch Christian Church in Thomson. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment will follow in the Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Wilkes County. Beggs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Charlotte James Bullard.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/13/2020