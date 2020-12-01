1/1
Charlotte Dodson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Dodson
Jackson, SC—Mrs. Charlotte Goode Dodson, 67, of Jackson, SC, beloved wife of forty-two years to Donald Lee Dodson, entered into rest on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born in St. Albans, WV, a daughter of the late D. Hershel and Rosalie Adkins Goode, she had been a resident of Hurricane, WV, before making Aiken County, SC, her home in 1968. She was formerly a Receptionist for Dr. Taylor Garnett, later working in home health care. Charlotte enjoyed flowers and gardening.
In addition to her husband and parents, family members include a daughter, Samantha Key, Aiken, SC; grandsons who she and Don raised, Cobry and Jesse Key, Jackson, SC; siblings, Elizabeth Clark, Violet O'mara, Judy King, William Goode, Jean Dailey, Sarah Franklin, Frederick Goode and the late Vida Davis, uncles, Wayne Powell, New Ellenton, SC and Wendell Powell, Kline, SC and very special friends, Paulette Hicks, Jackson, SC and Janice Hooper, Cherry Log, GA
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at 1 o'clock in Jackson Memorial Park, Jackson, SC. Pastor John Reeder will officiate.
Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories and leave a message of condolence for the family.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/02/2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Jackson Memorial Park,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatcher Funeral Home
3464 Jefferson Davis Highway
Graniteville, SC 29829
(803) 593-8778
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved