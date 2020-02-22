|
Charlotte Laverene Anderson
Augusta, GA—Charlotte L. Freeman Anderson, daughter of Mattie Freeman Jordan and the late Clifford Jordan, was born March 12, 1967. She entered into rest February 17, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 1556 Maple Street, Augusta, GA 30901. She was a 1985 graduate of The Academy of Richmond County. She was a devoted employee of Dillard's Department Store for over fifteen years. She was married to Eric Anderson and mother to Sean, Tyler (Poppi) and Charlotte Anderson. The Anderson Family will receive visitors on February 24, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815. (706) 792-1003.
