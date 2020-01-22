|
|
Charlotte McClure
Martinez, Georgia—Martinez-Charlotte Ann McClure, 84, widow of Mr. Louis McClure entered into rest on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11am on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Martinez United Methodist Church. Entombment will follow in Bellevue Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends starting at 9 until the hour of service at the church.
Mrs. McClure was a native of Cass West Virginia, she was a homemaker. In addition to her husband Mrs. McClure was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert & Nola Dahmer. Survivors include her son, Mack (Nittaya) McClure, her grandchildren, Pum and Pul McClure, brother, J.R. Dahmer, sister, Juanita Filuta, cousins, Cryna Fritz, Butch Dahmer, Ruth Morrel, Bill Sheets, And Barbara Wilke.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 24, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 24, 2020